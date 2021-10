Marc Van Ranst, a virologist famous in Belgium for providing expertise about the Covid-19 pandemic, was at home for his first afternoon off in months in May, unaware that his life was under threat and that he would soon be forced to go into hiding. Jurgen Conings, a soldier aligned with right-wing extremist movements who had stated his intent to harm Van Ranst was sitting in a car nearby armed with four rocket launchers. It wasn't until the following day Van Ranst learned he was in danger. "They called me at noon and half an hour later they came with heavily armoured cars," Van Ranst told AFP.

