Joey Bosa questioned Derek Carr's toughness after the Los Angeles Chargers held the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback to under 200 yards on Monday Night Football. "We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook," the Pro Bowl edge rusher told reporters after helping the Bolts to a 28-14 win. "And you saw on (Christian Covington's) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player, he's been having a great year, but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down and he's not as effective with a crowded pocket."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO