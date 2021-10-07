MCU Fans Are Debating Why Iron Man 2 Gets So Much Hate

It feels as though even if a person were paying attention when The Inhumans debuted, they probably weren’t given enough material to go on to really get a decent look at what the Inhumans could really do and what they were all about four years ago. Geez, has it really been that long already? One would think that the MCU would have found a way to get the Inhumans back on track by now, but then again, there’s been a lot that’s been happening in that time. Plus, it would appear that there’s a rumor that the group will be headed back to the MCU via the Ms. Marvel show, with Kamala Khan, and that they’ll be taken on by big-name actors this time around. There have been a few celebrities that have taken to circling the MCU to see if they could find a way in by taking on one role or another, so it’s fair to say that this could be their chance. How they’re going to be introduced this time and if they’re going to be more than glorified extras is hard to say, but it does feel that they need another shot at having their own story told.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO