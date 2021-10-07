CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Mild weather continues but next week looks interesting..

By Justin Fanfarilli
knopnews2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- A weak disturbance spread some clouds from west to east across the region overnight. A few sprinkles may occur from the Southern Panhandle into parts of the southwest this morning. Some scattered leftover clouds early Thursday will make way for widespread sunshine, as we enjoy another mild day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday will be the warm day of the week for the North Platte area with highs in the mid 80s.

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Knep#Western Nebraska
The Associated Press

At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a decades-old mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said. Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy