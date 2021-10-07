Mild weather continues but next week looks interesting..
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- A weak disturbance spread some clouds from west to east across the region overnight. A few sprinkles may occur from the Southern Panhandle into parts of the southwest this morning. Some scattered leftover clouds early Thursday will make way for widespread sunshine, as we enjoy another mild day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday will be the warm day of the week for the North Platte area with highs in the mid 80s.www.knopnews2.com
