STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Eugene DeRosa, 98, a WWII veteran who was a machinist by trade at Miller Field on Staten Island and Camp Kilmer in NJ, and was a waiter and maitre d’ at the Boulevard Hotel in Grant City on weekends, died Aug. 22, 2021.

1 DAY AGO