Federal Judge Blocks Texas Judges, Clerk, and Other State Actors from Enforcing ‘Flagrantly Unconstitutional’ Anti-Abortion Law
A federal district court judge on Wednesday evening blocked a series of state actors from enforcing a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas. “A person’s right under the Constitution to choose to obtain an abortion prior to fetal viability is well established,” Judge Robert Pitman wrote in a 113-page order. “Fully aware that depriving its citizens of this right by direct state action would be flagrantly unconstitutional, the State contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme to do just that.”lawandcrime.com
