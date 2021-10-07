CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Blocks Texas Judges, Clerk, and Other State Actors from Enforcing ‘Flagrantly Unconstitutional’ Anti-Abortion Law

A federal district court judge on Wednesday evening blocked a series of state actors from enforcing a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas. “A person’s right under the Constitution to choose to obtain an abortion prior to fetal viability is well established,” Judge Robert Pitman wrote in a 113-page order. “Fully aware that depriving its citizens of this right by direct state action would be flagrantly unconstitutional, the State contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme to do just that.”

Law & Crime

After Proud Boy’s Complaints, Judge Calls Out Jail Warden and Asks AG Garland to Investigate ‘Potential Civil Rights Violations’ of Jan. 6 Defendants

A federal judge has found two D.C. jail officials in contempt of court for failing to comply with an order to provide medical notes about Christopher Worrell, a so-called “Proud Boy” who is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The judge has also asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the jail for potential civil rights violations.
WKYT 27

What Tuesday’s Supreme Court case could mean for Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will decide whether to revive a legal fight over a Kentucky abortion law after hearing arguments Tuesday. The legal dispute could affect how Roe v. Wade is argued in the future. It’s a highly technical case that doesn’t directly take up the issue...
The Independent

Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

The Biden administration is again urging the courts again to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.The latest attempt Monday came three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation's most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again.The days ahead could now be key...
TIME

Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power.
Law & Crime

Texas Court Recommends New Trial for Jewish Death Row Inmate Whose First Trial Was Overseen by ‘Anti-Semitic’ Judge

A judge in Texas has recommended a new trial for a Jewish death row inmate whose original trial was overseen by an antisemite. Randy Halprin has been fighting legal battles in state and federal courts for years seeking a new trial after it was revealed that former Dallas judge Vickers Cunningham had a documented history of making racist and antisemitic statements and writings.
The Independent

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

Abortion already is dominating the Supreme Court’s new term, months before the justices will decide whether to reverse decisions reaching back nearly 50 years. Not only is there Mississippi's call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but the court also soon will be asked again to weigh in on the Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks.The justices won't be writing on a blank slate as they consider the future of abortion rights in the U.S. They have had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. Just one,...
therockwalltimes

Appeals court allows Texas abortion law to resume, stopping federal judge’s order to block its enforcement

“Appeals court allows Texas abortion law to resume, stopping federal judge’s order to block its enforcement” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Law & Crime

Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Allows Texas Anti-Abortion Law to Again Take Effect — At Least for Now

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay late Friday night against a district court judge’s injunction against the State of Texas. The district court’s injunction blocked the state from enforcing a restrictive anti-abortion measure. The Fifth Circuit’s stay means S.B. 8, also called the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” is back in effect.
texassignal.com

Federal judge blocks extreme anti-abortion Texas bill

Late Wednesday evening, federal judge Robert Pitman temporarily blocked Senate Bill 8, the extreme anti-abortion bill that went into effect in Texas on September 1. In his injunction, Pitman offered a scathing rebuttal to the Supreme Court for allowing SB 8 to stand. SB 8 is essentially a six-week abortion...
Variety

Federal Judge Suspends Enforcement of New Texas Abortion Law

A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend the state’s new law banning most abortions, according to the Associated Press. On Wednesday, Judge Robert Pitman of Austin, Texas explained why he believes the law is an “offensive deprivation” of constitutional rights in a 113-page opinion. “From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” Pitman wrote in the opinion, according to the AP. “That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one...
weku.org

A U.S. judge blocks enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law, granting an emergency request from the Justice Department. The department sought the preliminary injunction just days after it sued Texas over its new abortion law. Known as SB 8, the law bans almost all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse and incest.
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
