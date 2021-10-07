Flooding concerns high in parts of Alabama; flash flood emergency for Birmingham metro area

Images of a large cat caught on video– identified by some as a bobcat or mountain lion – are causing quite a stir on social media in North Alabama. Jennifer Chilton told WAFF she caught the image of the big cat in the Cross Creek community off Balch Road in Madison County. The images of the large cat walking across her yard were captured on her doorbell camera. The video and screenshots were shared widely on social media and many speculated the cat was a mountain lion or bobcat.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO