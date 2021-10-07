CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding concerns high in parts of Alabama; flash flood emergency for Birmingham metro area

By Leigh Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Flooding concerns are increasing for parts of Alabama on Wednesday night, and a rarely-used flash flood emergency has been issued for the Birmingham metro area. A tornado watch has been canceled for Alabama, but flooding has been the bigger concern, and it was growing Wednesday night, with several areas in Alabama under flash flood warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

AL.com

$166,000 recovered after scam targeted elderly in north Alabama, authorities say

Madison County authorities say they have arrested one man after cracking a scam that targeted elderly people across North Alabama. According to Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, Kino Deandre Roper, 26, is currently being held in the Madison County Jail Facility on $90,000, charged with three counts of first degree theft by deception. Investigators are also seeking Christopher Roper, 30, on charges.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tuscaloosa teachers sue over pandemic workload

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. As Alabama schools continue to adjust instruction and respond to the pandemic, four Tuscaloosa County teachers say their district left them overworked and underpaid last year. Michelle Beasley, who teaches math at Hillcrest...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
