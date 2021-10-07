CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuller Goldsmith, Former 'Chopped Junior' Winner, Dies at 17

By J. Kim Murphy
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news was first confirmed by “Top Chef Junior” production company Magical Elves on its Instagram on Wednesday. “We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” Magical Elves wrote on Instagram. “He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special.”

