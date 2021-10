Jones (hamstring) isn't present for Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. A.J. Brown (hamstring) is also absent Thursday, and he and Jones are both in line to go down as non-participants on the Titans' practice report for the second day in a row. While Brown's injury has been referred to as a week-to-week concern and makes it unlikely he'll play Sunday against the Jets, Jones' status appears to be more up in the air. Ultimately, a clearer picture of Jones' outlook heading into the weekend will come Friday, when the Titans hold their final practice before the Jets game. If Jones remains absent from practice, he would likely be sidelined for Sunday's contest.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO