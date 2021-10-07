CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebound Called For Hong Kong Bourse

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 7 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had plummeted more than 620 points or 2.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,965-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

Business Insider

Taiwan Stock Market Predicted To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 370 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 16,350-point plateau although it may find support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
STOCKS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Fluctuate But Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before ending the day mostly higher. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 moved to the upside on the day, although the narrower Dow closed nearly unchanged. While the Dow edged down 0.53 points or less than a...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Malaysia Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in seven straight sessions, gathering almost 75 points or 4.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Continued Support Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for King Bhumibol Memorial Day, the Thai stock market had bounced higher again - one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,645-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, after investors digested the inflation data from the U.S., and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting. The upside may be limited amid the continuing concerns about the coronavirus infections in the region. Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday, though volatility cannot be ruled out amid the expiration of weekly F&O contracts and ahead of a holiday on Friday for Dussehra. IT stocks could be in focus as Infosys beat Street estimates on all the fronts and raised...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex Up 375 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 18,250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets as investors reckoned on inflation bringing forward rate hikes around the world. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 375 points, or 0.6 percent, to 61,112 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 115 points, or 0.6 percent, at 18,276.
STOCKS
Business Insider

European Shares Set For Steady Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open on a positive note Thursday amid signs that the Federal Reserve will announce a plan to taper asset purchases in either mid-November or mid-December. Asian markets moved higher along with U.S. equity futures amid bets on sustained economic recovery. Chinese inflation data...
STOCKS
Business Insider

China Factory Gate Inflation Highest On Record

(RTTNews) - China's factory gate prices increased at the fastest pace on record in September driven by the surge in coal prices and power rationing, official data revealed on Thursday. Nonetheless, consumer price inflation slowed unexpectedly on falling pork prices. Producer price inflation rose more-than-expected to 10.7 percent in September...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Asian Shares Rise On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday amid growing optimism about the state of the economic recovery and earnings improvement. Chinese shares ended little changed with a negative bias as property developers declined after ratings agency S&P Global delivered fresh downgrades to two of the sector's bigger firms. Hong Kong market was closed on account of National Day.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
Business Insider

FTSE 100 Gains As Commodity Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday to hit a two-month high, with heavyweight mining and energy stocks leading the surge on optimism about a steady economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown. The gains came despite the pound hitting a two-week high on expectations the Bank of England will increase...
STOCKS
Business Insider

European Shares Extend Gains On Earnings Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as expectations of a strong earnings season helped offset concerns about inflation and policy tapering by the Federal Reserve. After JPMorgan kicked off big bank earnings with stellar results, investors await more U.S. earnings to assess...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex Jumps Above 61,000; Nifty Closes At 18,338

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the sixth straight session on Thursday amid firm global cues and the weekly F&O expiry. Investors cheered strong earnings results from some top IT companies as well as data showing a slowing of the annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Wall Street Targets To Open Markedly Positive

(RTTNews) - The Producer Price Inflation in the month of September and the weekly jobless claims report might get special focus on Thursday. A slew of Fed talks also might get special investor attention. Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading mostly positive. Early signs from the...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS

