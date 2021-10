The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 23-7 in a late afternoon game on Sunday. The talk of the game, though, was in the final three seconds. Normally, the winning team’s quarterback kneels to run out the clock if they have possession, but Baltimore instead decided to run the ball because they wanted to tie the NFL record of 43-straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.

