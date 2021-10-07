CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned mine reclamation at risk after coal fee expires

By Nicole Pollack Casper Star-Tribune
Billings Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntangled in the congressional infrastructure debate, Wyoming’s biggest source of mine cleanup funding expired last week, raising questions about the future of reclamation. The federal Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program levies a tax on coal producers, then distributes that money to restoration projects in historic mining states. Launched as part of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, it’s amended and reauthorized every 15 years. Intermediary legislation trimmed the fee paid by surface mines from 35 cents per ton of coal to 28 cents.

billingsgazette.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
