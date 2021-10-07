Bolthouse Properties hopes to rezone land for new park, church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bolthouse Properties is petitioning the Bakersfield City Council to rezone an area in Southwest Bakersfield to build a new community park and church.

The council is set to decide on the issue Wednesday night during its meeting.

The area near South Heath Road and Stockdale Ranch Drive is currently zoned as “open space.” Bolthouse needs it to be zoned as “recreation” so they can begin the project.

The council is expected to approve the proposal.

