Bakersfield, CA

Bolthouse Properties hopes to rezone land for new park, church

KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bolthouse Properties is petitioning the Bakersfield City Council to rezone an area in Southwest Bakersfield to build a new community park and church.

The council is set to decide on the issue Wednesday night during its meeting.

The area near South Heath Road and Stockdale Ranch Drive is currently zoned as “open space.” Bolthouse needs it to be zoned as “recreation” so they can begin the project.

The council is expected to approve the proposal.

KGET

KGET

ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

