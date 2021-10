Earlier today, Nintendo revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final DLC fighter is Sora, the protagonist from Disney and Square Enix's mega-popular Kingdom Hearts franchise. The fighting game will feature a number of callbacks to the Kingdom Hearts series, and that much is evident from the costumes Sora will have available. Players will be able to select from a number of alternate designs that Sora has worn in the games, with eight included in total. These eight designs include costumes from the first game, as well as Kingdom Hearts II, Kingdom Hearts 3D [Dream Drop Distance], and Kingdom Hearts III. The full list can be found below, and images of all eight can be found at the bottom of this page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO