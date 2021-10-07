CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reminding absentee voters that witness signatures are necessary

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Voters who have requested an absentee ballot by mail are being reminded that witness signatures are needed this time around. The Virginia Department of Elections says witness signatures have to be present on absentee ballots for the 2021 General Election. According to a release, if...

