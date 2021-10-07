CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Texas abortion law put on hold after Biden legal challenge

The State
 7 days ago

A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas’s new ban on most abortions, handing a major early victory to the Biden administration as it seeks to overturn the strictest such law in the nation. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, means medical professionals can once again...

The State

GOP-led states call US attack on Texas abortion law a threat

A group of Republican-led states criticized the U.S. Justice Department for suing to overturn a Texas ban on most abortions, telling a judge that the federal government needs to be reined in. If a temporary injunction blocking the law is revived while the lawsuit proceeds, the Justice Department will be...
The Independent

Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

The Biden administration is again urging the courts again to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.The latest attempt Monday came three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation's most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again.The days ahead could now be key...
TIME

Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power.
The Independent

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

Abortion already is dominating the Supreme Court’s new term, months before the justices will decide whether to reverse decisions reaching back nearly 50 years. Not only is there Mississippi's call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but the court also soon will be asked again to weigh in on the Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks.The justices won't be writing on a blank slate as they consider the future of abortion rights in the U.S. They have had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. Just one,...
Gainesville Daily Register

Federal appeals court puts Texas abortion law back in place

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday temporarily allowed Texas’ near-total abortion ban — the strictest in the nation — to again be enforced after freezing a federal judge’s temporary block of the law. The state appealed the order just two days after it was issued. A panel...
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ken Paxton
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Texas abortion law put on hold, appears headed to Supreme Court

Texas is appealing a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the southern US state’s ban on most abortions as the divisive issue appears headed to the Supreme Court. In a blistering opinion, US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction late Wednesday halting enforcement of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8 (SB), which bans abortion after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.
Marietta Daily Journal

Texas abortion providers face ‘cruel’ risks even with law on hold

Texas abortion providers have reason to celebrate after a federal judge temporarily blocked a ban on most procedures in the state, but they still face significant financial risks if the strictest such law in the nation is eventually upheld. The law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy —...
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Rights#Texas Attorney General#The U S Supreme Court#State#The Justice Department#Republican#Conservatives
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Abortion Ban Put on Hold by Judge Calling It ‘Contrived’

A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas’s new ban on most abortions, saying the law outsourcing enforcement to bounty-hunting members of the public was “contrived” to get around a constitutional right. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge. Robert Pitman. in Austin is a major early victory for the Biden administration,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Texas abortion ban: US judge puts temporary halt on 'unlawful' law

In the first blow to legislation considered extreme even by conservative standards, a US federal judge has temporarily stopped a Texas bill that severely restricts access to abortions in the state. On Wednesday, US District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Texas to stop enforcing the law, which prohibits abortion after six...
fox10phoenix.com

Federal judge holds hearing about new Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas - A federal judge is set to hear arguments to a challenge against the restrictive Texas abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman will be making the decision on the lawsuit which was brought forward by the Biden administration. Senate Bill 8, also known as the "Heartbeat Law",...
AFP

Biden government urges judge to block Texas anti-abortion law

US President Joe Biden's administration called on a federal judge Friday to swiftly block a new law that bans most abortions in Texas and has raised concerns about women's curtailed access to care. The controversial statute, which went into force on September 1, represents "an open threat to the rule of law," deputy assistant attorney general Brian Netter declared in court arguments in Austin. In its challenge, the US government described the ban as "a truly extraordinary law designed to outflank the federal government and to violate the constitution," Netter said, adding a "judicial intervention" was necessary to make the law unenforceable until the case is decided. The Texas law, the most restrictive of its kind in the country, prohibits abortions as soon as an embryo's heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, and does not allow exceptions in cases of incest or rape.
