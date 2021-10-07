CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mccreary County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCreary, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCreary; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE AND SOUTHWESTERN MCCREARY COUNTIES At 919 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parmleysville, or 10 miles south of Monticello, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Wayne and southwestern McCreary Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mccreary County, KY
City
Monticello, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Tornado#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a decades-old mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said. Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy