Severe Weather Statement issued for McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCreary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE AND SOUTHWESTERN MCCREARY COUNTIES At 919 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parmleysville, or 10 miles south of Monticello, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Wayne and southwestern McCreary Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH