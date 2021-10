Per Field Yates, the Patriots have agreed to trade defensive back Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers in exchange for a 6th round pick (Field Yates) After announcing the release of Gilmore early this morning, the transaction was not made official until 4 pm. Since then, Gilmore has been traded to the Panthers in exchange for a 6th round draft pick in 2023. With standout rookie Jaycee Horn breaking his ankle early in week 3, the Panthers were in need of cornerback help. The move will keep the standout cornerback on the physically unable to perform list until week 6.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO