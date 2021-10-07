Legendary Italian Restaurant Rao’s Departs Caesars Palace in November After a 15-Year Run

Rao’s, the legendary Italian restaurant at Caesars Palace, closes after 15 years at the resort on Sunday, November 28. “When we opened Rao’s Caesars Palace in December of 2006, we didn’t fully understand the impact it would have on all of our lives. Nearly 15 years later, as we prepare to close these doors for the final time, we are filled with a variety of emotions and will always look back and cherish the memories made within these walls. While our future in Las Vegas is not yet decided, we are very excited about the possibilities of what lies ahead,” Rao’s co-owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci said in a press statement.