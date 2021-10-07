Entire Class of ’22 from Duanesburg High Offered Free College Tuition
Ask anyone with student loans if this is something they wish was offered to them back in the day!. All seniors from a Schenectady County High School are doing the safety-school dance today after it was announced that every single one of the students in their '22 graduating class has at least one college willing to accept them tuition-free. Not a bad deal considering just how expensive college tuition is these days.wgna.com
