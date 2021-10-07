CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ubisoft Reveals First Year of Post Launch Content for Riders Republic

PlayStation LifeStyle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has revealed the Riders Republic Year 1 post launch content roadmap. As well as the previously announced Exotic Kits and BMX sports add-on, there will be four seasons of events and special activities that will give limited time-rewards like skins. The first of the four seasons, called the Grand...

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

Related
Charlie INTEL

Battlefield 2042 devs reveal anti-cheat & post-launch support

Battlefield 2042’s Open Beta is nearly here, so devs DICE have confirmed which anti-cheat they’ll use to combat hackers and how players can report cheaters. Cheating in multiplayer games has appeared to come to a head in 2020 and 2021. Activision has banned roughly 800,000 accounts and will be including a brand-new anti-cheat with Vanguard’s Warzone integration.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Ubisoft to reveal next project in new ‘Ghost Recon’ showcase

Ubisoft will announce a new Ghost Recon project at 6pm BST on October 5, as part of its anniversary showcase. Initially announced several weeks ago, the showcase will also contain a tribute to Ghost Recon’s legacy, a behind the scenes look at the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint live events, as well as two unannounced surprises.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Riders Republic to Add BMXs, Rocket Powered Skis, and Seasonal Events

Riders Republic is a modern video game, which means even though it’s not out yet, Ubisoft is already flogging a Year 1 Pass. As such, here’s everything that the French firm is adding over the next 12 months (!!!) – including BMX bikes and a bunch of Exotic Kits, featuring rocket-powered skis. There are also a bunch of cosmetics and extras on offer for owners of the more expensive editions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Riders#Skull#Mass Races#Cosmetic Bundle#Time#The Bmx Sport Dlc#The Bunny Pack
IGN

Riders Republic - Year 1 Content Trailer

Check out the trailer for a breakdown of what to expect with Riders Republic's first year of post-launch content for the multiplayer outdoor sports playground game, including free seasonal content and exclusive content for Year 1 Pass owners. Riders Republic Year 1 will feature four different seasons with unique themes and kicks off on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. In Season One, winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skins and content, as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style. Season Two features the Showdown Multiplayer Mode, a 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. While Season Three will bring the BMX Sport add-on to the Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas as well as fresh playgrounds and events to discover. Riders Republic launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on October 28, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Ubisoft reveals Ghost Recon Frontline, a new battle royale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon series has been sending soldiers all over the world for 20 years, and now the latest game is pitting them against each other on a large scale. It’s called Ghost Recon Frontline, and it’s a PvP shooter featuring more than 100 players at a time. Frontline...
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

Far Cry 6 first impressions: Hands-on with Ubisoft’s biggest FPS

Robby lives and breathes videogames. When he's not playing them, he's talking about them on social media or convincing other people to pick up a controller themselves. He's online so often, he could practically... Read more. Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft's biggest release of the year, a FPS with hours...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
PC Gamer

New World's first post-launch update doesn't include character transfer, but plenty of bug fixes

Patch notes for the first New World update since its launch are here, and while the much-demanded option to transfer characters across servers isn't ready yet, according to the blog post, the groundwork for it has been laid and "you may see elements of that work in the in-game store." Amazon says more information on how the feature works will be available "later this week when we release server transfers."
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Riders Republic 12 months 1 Roadmap Contains New Multiplayer Mode, BMX Biking, and Extra

Riders Republic launches later this month, and because it’s a Ubisoft sport, a full yr of post-launch content material is already deliberate. Additions will embrace numerous wintery-themed occasions and actions in Season 1, the brand new 6v6 “Showdown” mode in Season 2, and the addition of BMX biking in Season 3. After all, there’s additionally a paid 12 months 1 Move, which can grant you entry to a wide range of cosmetics and the unique BMX profession observe. You possibly can try a Riders Republic 12 months 1 trailer, beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony’s Play At Home Initiative was an ‘Extraordinary Success’ with 60 Million Game Downloads

Sony’s Play At Home initiative—a response to the Covid lockdowns—turned out to be an “extraordinary success” according to PlayStation’s Senior Vice President Eric Lempel. Over the two phases of the initiative, players have redeemed more than 60 million games to play during the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The Play...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Hell Let Loose Studio CEO Says Last-Gen PS4 and Xbox One Release is Unlikely

Black Matter CEO Max Rea says that a last-gen console release of Hell Let Loose for the PS4 and Xbox One is unlikely, due to how complex porting the PC game was to next-gen consoles. While Rea did not give a definitive answer to whether the developer was considering the port, he states that the studio’s current focus is improving the console experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Arkane Lyon Boss Leaves After Almost 17 Years of Service and ‘Successful’ Launch of Deathloop

Romuald Capron, head of Arkane Lyon, has left the developer after nearly 17 years of service. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, Capron recently announced his departure on LinkedIn, following the “successful” release of timed PlayStation 5 console-exclusive, Deathloop. In his note, Capron said that he’s confident that he’s leaving Arkane Lyon in good hands under the leadership of Deathloop game director Dinga Bakaba and artist Sébastien Mitton, alongside technical director Hugues Tardif and executive producer Morgan Barbe.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Riders Republic is briefly free to play ahead of launch

Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced their post-launch content plans for their upcoming sports title Riders Republic. But that’s not the only news related to this game this week, as the developer has now revealed that players can give it a try for free on PC through Ubisoft Connect ahead of its launch on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios Is Creating a PS5 IP That Can Be Owned By Fans, Teases ‘Next-Level’ Quality

Haven Studios‘ boss Jade Raymond has said that her team of industry veterans are busy creating a PlayStation 5 IP that can be owned by fans rather than creatives. In a lengthy interview with Games Industry, the former Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs developer revealed that she had been considering opening up her own studio for quite some time before unveiling Haven Studios, and a partnership with Sony came almost naturally because the company was not only supportive of Raymond’s ideas, it also stands out “as a company that really understands the creative process, and developing games and supports the dev teams and gives them the autonomy they need.”
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics Selling Marvel’s Avengers XP Boosts, Breaking Previous Promise

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are facing intense backlash from Marvel’s Avengers players after the companies started selling progression boosts for real money. This contradicts pre-launch reassurances from the developer that Marvel’s Avengers‘ monetization will only extend to cosmetic items. “In terms of how we monetize, we’ll have cosmetics –...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Next Far Cry Game Will Reportedly Be More ‘Online-Oriented’

Ubisoft is reportedly aiming for an overhaul of the Far Cry franchise following the release of Far Cry 6. Axios’ Stephen Totilo claimed to have heard from his sources that Ubisoft is “exploring a more online-oriented approach for a sequel.” His sources have corroborated what journalist Jason Schreier said in his Triple Click Podcast back in June – that Ubisoft is “aiming to go in a radically different direction for Far Cry” after the latest release.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy