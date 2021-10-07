Ubisoft Reveals First Year of Post Launch Content for Riders Republic

Check out the trailer for a breakdown of what to expect with Riders Republic's first year of post-launch content for the multiplayer outdoor sports playground game, including free seasonal content and exclusive content for Year 1 Pass owners. Riders Republic Year 1 will feature four different seasons with unique themes and kicks off on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. In Season One, winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skins and content, as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style. Season Two features the Showdown Multiplayer Mode, a 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. While Season Three will bring the BMX Sport add-on to the Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas as well as fresh playgrounds and events to discover. Riders Republic launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on October 28, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO