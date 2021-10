Denmark, Finland, and Sweden this week said they are limiting use of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 shot over concerns about rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in younger people who have received the vaccine. Each country has a different policy; for example, Finland is no longer offering the Moderna shot to men who are younger than 30, according to media reports. Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 9.1% in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is up 189.5% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 15.7%.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO