Ohio State

Tuimoloau meets with local media for first time | Did not expect to be playing this much

By Dave Biddle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven how late he arrived at Ohio State, one of the interesting storylines entering the season was whether true freshman defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (you know him as J.T. Tuimoloau – which isn’t technically correct – but more on that later) could crack the rotation and play meaningful snaps for the Buckeyes. Five games into the season, the only things that are intriguing about him are not only how much Tuimoloau is playing, but how well he is performing.

