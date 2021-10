If you are looking for a new smartphone for your young children, you may want to consider the Xplora XGO2. It’s not exactly a smartphone but more of a smartwatch with phone capabilities. As described, it is an ideal first phone and smartphone for the kids. It’s available in the United States as an affordable wearable device for those ages four to 10. This smartphone-smartwatch also encourages kids to move and do physical activities–all while keeping them safe and keep in touch with their parents.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO