ORNL prints concrete wall that saves on air conditioning
Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers demonstrated that cooling cost savings could be achieved with a 3D-printed concrete smart wall following a three-month field test. According to an ORNL news release, the team used data from the five-foot by eight-foot wall installed in an ORNL conference room and predictive modeling to estimate performance in the Southeastern United States climate zone during summer months. The modeling indicated a full deployment would show an 8% savings with the potential to save even more.www.oakridger.com
Comments / 0