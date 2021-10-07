CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORNL prints concrete wall that saves on air conditioning

Cover picture for the articleOak Ridge National Laboratory researchers demonstrated that cooling cost savings could be achieved with a 3D-printed concrete smart wall following a three-month field test. According to an ORNL news release, the team used data from the five-foot by eight-foot wall installed in an ORNL conference room and predictive modeling to estimate performance in the Southeastern United States climate zone during summer months. The modeling indicated a full deployment would show an 8% savings with the potential to save even more.

