Supporters of Georgia’s Kemp counterattack after Trump rally

Supporters of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are fighting back against Donald Trump and their own party leaders, angered by a rally last month in which the former president again attacked the state’s chief executive.

Kemp’s proponents warn that a total embrace of Trump, his false claims about election fraud and his vendetta against the governor for not trying to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia last year could ruin Republican chances in 2022 in the narrowly divided state.

“Right now we are joined at the hip to Donald Trump, who doesn’t share the same interests,” said James Hall, a state Republican Party committee member from Savannah. “He wants to torpedo Brian Kemp.”

Georgia is one of several states seeing Trump-driven infighting. The former president also continues to roil the party’s internal politics in Arizona, where he has targeted Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, and Wyoming, where he is driving an effort to oust Liz Cheney, the state’s lone U.S. House member. Trump is endorsing primary candidates across the nation, continuing a drive to remake the Republican Party in his image.

The moment that crystalized Kemp supporters’ discontent was when Trump, repeatedly calling Kemp “a disaster,” twice suggested he would prefer Democrat Stacey Abrams as Georgia’s governor. Abrams became a national Democratic superstar even though Kemp edged her out in 2018. Georgia Democrats strongly want her to run again for the governor’s office in 2022.

“Stacey, would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me,” Trump said at the rally in Perry, Georgia.

Hall and others fear a replay of the 2021 U.S. Senate runoffs. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock beat Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, delivering control of the U.S. Senate to their party. Turnout in that election fell more in Republican areas than in Democratic ones, and Hall blames Trump’s false fraud narrative, saying it “scares people away from the polls.”

Buzz Brockway, a former Republican state representative who lost a primary bid for secretary of state in 2018, agrees. “It’s a suicidal cult. That’s what’s happening,” he said. “It’s not hurting the Democrats.”

Others think harnessing the energy of right-leaning voters who are “really dissatisfied” with President Joe Biden will be more important in 2022 for the Republican party than distancing itself from Trump’s damaging rhetoric.