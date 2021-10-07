CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state. The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas...

