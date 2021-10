Season 4 episode 4 is poised to arrive on CBS next week, and there are a few things we know already about it. Take, for starters, that the title here is “Know Thyself.” It’s going to be an episode rooted in tragedy in so many ways, as the victims at the heart of this case are young and homeless. This speaks to a widespread issue: Not just crimes against the homeless community, but also the underreporting and representing of them. So many cases get lost in the shuffle, and many of the victims this time around are the result of a serial killer. How long has it taken for the team to identify this, and how long will it take to serve justice? These are at least some of the things that we should be wondering at the moment.

