La Brea Review: Day Two (Season 1 Episode 2)

By Drew Koenig
Tell-Tale TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Brea Season 1 Episode 2, “Day Two,” attempts to justify its own existence but doesn’t make it very far. Ultimately, that’s the big thing that this show has to answer for us. When we already have Lost and plenty of other shows that have attempted that same survival template, even going back to something like Earth 2, what then is the point of this series existing? What does this have to offer that a bunch of its predecessors hasn’t already done?

