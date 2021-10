Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 10, it’s clear that there are some big reveals coming your way. How can there not be, now that Pat’s secret is out there? We’re going to see Courtney and Pat in an interesting position — our title hero may be understandably mad at her stepfather, but she also needs him at the moment. The two will need to work together if they want to stop Eclipso, which we know at this point is not going to be easy.

