CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Judge Temporarily Blocks Restrictive Texas Abortion Law

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A judge issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday that temporarily blocks the enforcement of Texas’ controversial new abortion law, S.B. 8. Federal judge Robert Pitman wrote, “People seeking abortions face irreparable harm when they are unable to access abortions; these individuals are entitled to access to abortions under the U.S. Constitution; S.B. 8 prevents access to abortion; a preliminary injunction will allow—at least for some subset of affected individuals—abortions to proceed that otherwise would not have.” The Justice Department had filed suit against the state of Texas to overturn the law at the direction of President Joe Biden. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration is likely to appeal the injunction. Pitman also ordered the state to publish “visible, easy-to-understand” warnings online that Texas courts would not accept lawsuits under S.B. 8 and to notify state court judges and clerks that they should not take up such cases. The law deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who assists in performing an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Supreme Court ends legal clash over border wall spending

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court wiped out a lower court ruling Tuesday that had found the House had a right to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration for the use of funds to construct a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. The justices also ordered a lower court to declare...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKYT 27

What Tuesday’s Supreme Court case could mean for Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will decide whether to revive a legal fight over a Kentucky abortion law after hearing arguments Tuesday. The legal dispute could affect how Roe v. Wade is argued in the future. It’s a highly technical case that doesn’t directly take up the issue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

The Biden administration is again urging the courts again to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.The latest attempt Monday came three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation's most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again.The days ahead could now be key...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

Abortion already is dominating the Supreme Court’s new term, months before the justices will decide whether to reverse decisions reaching back nearly 50 years. Not only is there Mississippi's call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but the court also soon will be asked again to weigh in on the Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks.The justices won't be writing on a blank slate as they consider the future of abortion rights in the U.S. They have had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. Just one,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyArkLaMiss

Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Lawsuits#Abortions#The Justice Department#S B 8#Deputizes
TheDailyBeast

Texas Governor Bans Vax Mandates by ‘Any Entity’

Texas governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting “any entity,” including employers, from issuing mandates if “any individual” objects to the vaccine for “any reason of personal conscience.” This reason can be religious or medical, according to a Monday press release from the governor’s office. Abbott also announced his administration had added the issue to the Texas legislature’s upcoming special session agenda, set for Sept. 20. His executive order will be withdrawn “upon the passage of such legislation,” according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy