Demon or Angel? Fall Festival booth hoping to stand out with selfie spot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are you a demon or an angel? That is the question posed by a selfie stand outside the All Saints Catholic Parish booth at the Fall Festival. As a new booth, parishioners say they wanted a way to stand out amongst the crowd of over 100 other vendors at the festival. Deveron Farmer says they wanted a way for young people to come by, snap a selfie, and spread the word about the booths.