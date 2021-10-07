CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

French ambassador to return to Australia after subs row

By Thomas SAMSON, BRENDAN ESPOSITO
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmenF_0cJX7s8X00
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd l) and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (c) had signed a multi-billion dollar submarine contract /POOL/AFP/File

France announced Wednesday it will return its ambassador to Australia, ending a weeks-long diplomatic protest over Canberra's decision to scrap a submarine contract.

Paris recalled its envoy on September 17, enraged at Australia's decision to tear up a landmark defence contract worth about US$65 billion in favour of a US offer.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament the ambassador would now return to Canberra with "two objectives".

He said envoy Jean-Pierre Thebault would "define our relationship with Australia in the future" and "firmly defend our interests" as the two sides negotiate a settlement.

Since the contracts for the 12 French attack submarines had already been signed, the severance deal could cost Australia hundreds of millions of dollars.

The ambassador's planned return was welcomed by Australia's government.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he hoped the allies could now "move beyond our recent disappointments".

"Obviously the two countries, France and Australia, share a number of common interests, particularly in our work together in the region. So, let's hope we can get that relationship back on track," he told Channel 9 television.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted furiously to Australia's announcement on September 15 that it had secretly lined up a new, nuclear-powered submarine deal with the United States and Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZ6td_0cJX7s8X00
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) reacted furiously to Australia's announcement that it had secretly lined up a new subs deal with the United States and Britain /AFP/File

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Australia of back-stabbing and the United States of betrayal, calling the move reminiscent of the unilateralist attitude of former president Donald Trump.

Paris recalled its envoys to both Australia and the United States over the furore.

But Macron later ordered the ambassador to Washington to return to his post after a call with US President Joe Biden, which helped soothe tensions.

France, however, made clear it was not in a rush to mend fences with Australia, and kept its envoy to Canberra in Paris.

France's anger stemmed not only from the financial loss of the submarine deal but also the shattering of an alliance with Australia that it saw as a cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific security strategy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
Telegraph

The EU will lose its war with Poland and prove we were right to leave

It is breaking all constitutional norms. It is veering dangerously towards the populist right. And it is refusing to comply with the rules of the club, even while generously helping itself to a share of the spoils. Following the decision by the Polish supreme court to reject the primacy of European law over its own, the country is set for a full-on collision with the Commission.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
raleighnews.net

Algeria's foreign minister urges France to decolonise its history

Algeria's foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra added another layer to the diplomatic spat between his country and France when he suggested that France take stock of its imperialist past. Lamamra's broadside at Algeria's former colonial ruler came during a trip to Mali, whose military junta has come under fire from France.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber inside...
INDIA
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies aged 101: minister

The last survivor out of over 1,000 people who were awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for their role in French Resistance forces during World War II has died aged 101, France's defence minister announced on Tuesday. "I want to inform you that Hubert Germain, the last surviving member of the Order of the Liberation, has died," Florence Parly told French lawmakers. "It's an important moment in our history," she added. Germain was among 1,038 decorated with the Order of the Liberation for their heroism by Resistance leader and later president de Gaulle.
MILITARY
International Business Times

EU, Australia Trade Talks Postponed Amid Subs Row

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. "The FTA trade round has been postponed for a month until November," an EU official in Canberra told AFP, throwing the future...
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday. The department...
WORLD
The Independent

Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies at 101

Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died. He was 101.The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday, saying Germain “embodied a century of freedom.” It didn't divulge details of his death.Born Aug. 6, 1920, Germain fled to London in 1940 to join the Resistance. Wounded in Italy during the war, Germain also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria and took part in the “southern D-Day” Allied landings on the shores of Provence in...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French#Australian#Channel 9#Afp File
The Independent

Who is attending Cop26?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and the Duchess of...
WORLD
AFP

Iran on agenda in Israeli PM's visit to Putin

Israel's prime minister will fly to Sochi in Russia next week to meet President Vladimir Putin for talks including on Iran's nuclear programme, Naftali Bennett's office said on Tuesday.  This will be Bennett's first official visit to Russia since taking office in June, after his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 straight years as prime minister. 
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
The Independent

The AP Interview: Kerry says climate talks may miss target

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is tempering expectations for a U.N. climate summit sometimes billed as make-or-break for the Earth's future, conceding next month's talks likely will end with nations still short of the target of cuts in coal and petroleum emissions that are needed to stave off increasingly devastating levels of global warming.But in an interview with The Associated Press, Kerry also credited efforts by the United States, European Union, Japan and other allies ahead of next month’s climate negotiations in Glasgow Scotland with getting the world much closer to the scale of big, fast fossil fuel...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

France to boost sport practice ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the government will help fund 5,000 local facilities to allow more people to practice sports, especially in the country’s poorest areas, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The announcement came hours before Macron was scheduled to play in a charity soccer match to raise money for the Hospitals' Foundation, alongside former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger The government will provide more than 200 million euros ($232 million) to help local authorities finance about 1,000 judo dojos, 1,000 city parks, some basketball courts and handball fields, small mobile swimming pools and other facilities...
SOCCER
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy