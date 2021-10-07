CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 killed as quake rattles southern Pakistan

By STAFF, Banaras KHAN with Maaz KHAN in Quetta, Banaras KHAN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
Many of the victims died when the roofs and walls of their mud houses collapsed after the 5.7 magnitude quake struck in darkness /AFP

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Thursday when an earthquake struck southwestern Pakistan, causing roofs and walls of mud brick homes to collapse on families as they slept.

A one-year-old boy was among the victims, killed when a beam crashed on top of him in the darkness, as the 5.9-magnitude quake jolted at least six cities and towns in Balochistan province.

The worst-affected area was the remote mountainous district of Harnai, where landslides blocked some roads, hampering initial rescue efforts.

"The roof of my house collapsed, when I regained consciousness, I pulled out two of my sons, but the youngest one... had already died," survivor Rafiullah, a farmer from a village in Harnai district, told AFP.

The first burials, including that of two children, have already taken place, AFP journalists witnessed. Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death.

The quake caused electricity to fail in the area, with health staff working until dawn without lights in the district's poorly equipped government hospital /AFP

Army helicopters helped to evacuate the injured from Harnai district to Quetta, the nearest major city.

Suhail Anwar Hashmi, the top government official in Harnai district, told AFP six children were among the dead, putting the number of injured at around 200.

"It is safe to say that hundreds of mud houses were damaged," said Balochistan's home minister Mir Zia ullah Langau, putting the death toll at 20 with more than 100 injured.

- Hospital works by torchlight -

Rescue teams rushed to clear roads so emergency authorities could reach remote areas affected by the quake, which also caused electricity to fail.

Before daybreak, "we were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights," Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at Harnai hospital, told AFP.

"Most of the injured came with fractured limbs. Dozens of people were sent back after first aid," he said.

Pakistan quake /AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had ordered "immediate assistance on an emergency basis" to the affected region.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who was due to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday evening to meet with Pakistani officials, offered her condolences to the families affected.

The earthquake was felt in towns throughout Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, including provincial capital Quetta, around 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of Harnai.

Hashmi, the top government official in Harnai district, said a rescue team had been dispatched to investigate reports that coal miners were trapped in a mine on the outskirts of the town, but officials later said the mines had not been damaged.

The US Geological Survey initially said the shallow quake measured 5.7, before revising it up to a magnitude of 5.9.

Pakistan straddles the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

In 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake in 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Related
AFP

11 dead in Philippines storm

At least 11 people were killed and seven others were missing after heavy rain across the Philippines flooded villages and triggered landslides, authorities said Tuesday. Six people were killed and two missing in landslides in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, and one person drowned in the province of Cagayan, the national disaster agency said. 
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Strong quake rattles Crete, minor damage but no casualties

ATHENS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake rattled Crete on Tuesday, causing minor damage on the Greek island in the Mediterranean, and the tremor was felt as far away as Cyprus. There were no immediate reports of casualties after the magnitude 6.3 tremor, which the Athens Geodynamic Institute said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines

A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday.More than 6,500 villagers were evacuated from homes in several towns and cities swamped by floods and battered by pounding rains and wind that toppled trees and knocked down power. Tropical Storm Kompasu was last tracked over the South China Sea heading toward China's Hainan island and later Vietnam with sustained winds of 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour and gusts of 125 kph (78 mph), government forecasters said....
ENVIRONMENT
