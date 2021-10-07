Special Weather Statement issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Humphreys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Humphreys County through 845 PM CDT At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waverly, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waverly and McEwen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH