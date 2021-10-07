CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Volunteer therapy dogs furloughed during pandemic return to Redwood City hospital

By David Louie
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7L08_0cJX7DO600

COVID-19 restrictions have caused many hospitals to turn away volunteers who provide essential help to patients, visitors and medical teams, adding to their stress.

However, the welcome mat is back out at a Peninsula hospital where four-legged volunteers who provide essential therapy are back on the job.

RELATED: Toothless therapy dog brings smiles and comfort during dental visits

Eight-year-old Emmy is returning to work after a year and a half when COVID put her on furlough. The 90-pound English black lab is a pet therapy dog that visits patients and staff weekly at Dignity Health's Sequoia Hospital. Her human, Francie Kuehner, says it's great to be back.

"It's a two-way street because she enjoys it, but the patients if they're open to seeing a dog, they're in bed all day or it's just a monotony of being in the hospital. This is just a surprise," she said.

No one is happier than Leah Thrush, who comes for breast cancer treatments every three to four weeks.

"Nobody wants to have treatments, so it just makes it a little more human, a little less hospital-like, and a little more relaxed," she said.

Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City currently has three pet therapy dogs making the rounds, all of the volunteers with special certification. Emmy delights not only patients but also nurses and other hospital staff, who have experienced high stress during the pandemic. The benefit is huge for patients dealing with pain or anxiety.

RELATED: Firefighters battling California wildfires visited by Kerith the therapy dog

"Having a pet just like a companion or friend come and visit them brightens up their day and destresses them from the street or whatever bad news they got from the hospital," said registered nurse Gloria Kwok.

Emmy clearly loves her work. Dog treats provide her with rewards and motivation. But the joy she shares is priceless.

Over the course of an hour, Emmy will end up seeing about 30 people, both patients, and staff, and leave them feeling better than before she arrived.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC7 News Bay Area

Get help with mental health issues

Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Redwood City, CA
Lifestyle
Redwood City, CA
Government
Local
California Pets & Animals
Redwood City, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Redwood City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Therapy Dogs#Pandemic#Covid#Dignity Health#Sequoia Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy