NASA Expresses Confidence in Boeing’s Starliner as it Reassigns Crews to SpaceX

spacepolicyonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is reassigning two astronauts scheduled to fly on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to a SpaceX Crew Dragon mission instead. Starliner’s debut is delayed indefinitely as the company troubleshoots a valve issue that arose just hours before an uncrewed test flight in August. NASA said it still has confidence in Boeing, but it was time for the two rookies, Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, to get some spaceflight experience and Starliner will not be launching anytime soon. A decision on whether to reassign another rookie, Jeanette Epps, is pending.

Universe Today

The Astronauts who Would Have Tested Starliner Have Been Reassigned to an Upcoming SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

In 2011, NASA announced a bold new program to leverage partnerships between the government and the commercial space sector to restore domestic launch capability. As part of the Commercial Crew Program (CCP), NASA selected Boeing and SpaceX to develop next-generation crew-rated capsules that would transport astronauts and payloads to International Space Station (ISS) and other locations in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO).
itechpost.com

NASA Boeing Starliner Launch Revealed: New Test Flight Window, Update on Major Glitch That Caused Delay

NASA and Boeing are targeting the first half of 2022 for the launch of an uncrewed test flight of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch date had been uncertain since August after a technical glitch caused the failure of 13 oxidizer valves in the Starliner's propulsion system to open during countdown. It forced NASA and Boeing to abort the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission, the space agency said in its website.
wccftech.com

SpaceX’s Reusable Heatshield Will Be Studied By NASA At 3,000 Mph

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) next-generation Starship launch vehicle platform is a part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) to study surface temperatures on vehicles traveling at several times the speed of sound. The program, referred to by NASA as the Scientifically Calibrated In-Flight Imagery (SCIFLI) program, will use a NASA aircraft to study Starship's heat tiles when it reenters the Earth's atmosphere after a planned orbital test flight next year. The details were revealed through a presentation shared by NASA's Langley Research Center and spotted by sharp-eyed SpaceX followers on the social media platform Reddit.
Aviation Week

NASA’s Crew-3 Dragon Mission: A Taste of Artemis

HOUSTON—Two of the four crewmembers assigned to the upcoming SpaceX Crew-3 Dragon launch to the International Space Station (ISS) are part of NASA’s “Artemis Team” of 18 freshmen and veteran fliers chosen for the agency’s human lunar return. Launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard a Falcon 9... Subscription Required.
spacepolicyonline.com

National Academies: Planetary Protection Constraints on Robotic Mars Exploration Can Be Relaxed

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has issued another in a series of reports reassessing what restrictions are needed to preserve the chance of unambiguously determining if indigenous life exists or existed on Mars. As more countries and companies want to explore the planet, and knowledge grows about the most likely places to look for life on Mars, scientists are being asked if planetary protection guidelines can be relaxed. This report says yes, in some cases at least.
CNET

Boeing Starliner test flight to ISS pushed back to 2022

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft continues to have trouble making it to the International Space Station, with its uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 to the ISS now getting pushed into next year. The test is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which sees the space agency working with private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to shuttle astronauts to the station.
Digital Trends

Test of Boeing’s troubled Starliner capsule pushed to next year

Things aren’t looking good for Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which is intended to ferry astronauts between Earth and the International Space Station (ISS). After a second orbital test flight of the capsule was canceled earlier this summer, NASA has confirmed that the test has now been postponed until 2022. Starliner’s troubles...
Houston Chronicle

Boeing says corrosion the likely culprit in CST-100 Starliner's stuck valves

Boeing has identified a “most probable cause” for why its spacecraft valves were stuck closed in August. These valves, which prevented the company from launching its CST-100 Starliner capsule to the International Space Station, were likely closed because oxidizer had permeated the valves’ seals and interacted with moisture from the atmosphere, causing corrosion.
theregister.com

Nothing says 'We believe in you' like NASA switching two 'nauts off Boeing's Starliner onto SpaceX's Crew Dragon

NASA has shown its tremendous confidence in Boeing's Starliner by shifting astronauts scheduled to launch aboard the calamity capsule to SpaceX's Crew Dragon. The affected 'nauts are Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who were slated for the Crew Flight Test and Starliner-1 missions respectively. Both were selected by NASA in 2013, after the final flight of the Space Shuttle programme, and have been waiting for their trip to space ever since.
NASA

NASA, SpaceX Update Upcoming Commercial Crew Flights

NASA and SpaceX leadership provided an update Oct. 6 as part of the agency’s Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station – the third crew rotation flight that will carry an international crew of four astronauts on a science expedition to the microgravity laboratory as part of the Commercial Crew Program.
The Weather Channel

Indian-American Astronaut, Raja Chari, to Command NASA-SpaceX's Crew-3 Mission

An Indian-American astronaut is part of NASA-SpaceX's third mission to the International Space Station. "NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the space station," the US space agency said in a statement.
UPI News

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts name their capsule Endurance

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Three astronauts will fly to space for the first time along with a veteran crewmate on his third spaceflight when SpaceX launches NASA's Crew-3 mission, scheduled Oct. 30, to the International Space Station. The astronauts announced the name of their brand new Crew Dragon...
WESH

NASA readies Crew-3 for launch; reassigns future crew

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next crew to launch from our Space Coast will soon arrive in Florida for the final stages of training and preparation. The Crew-3 Mission to the International Space Station is set for Oct. 30 at Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A. Crew-3 is continuing the...
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX Crew-3: NASA discusses mission ahead of October launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA and SpaceX are preparing for its Crew-3 mission later this month. On Wednesday, NASA held a briefing to discuss the mission. Astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron from the American space agency will embark into space with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer. They are targeting 2:43 a.m. EDT Saturday, October 30th, for liftoff.
Houston Chronicle

NASA to switch astronauts from Boeing flights to SpaceX launch

NASA is not relying on Boeing’s uncertain timeline to give two astronauts their first spaceflight. The agency announced Wednesday that Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada will be moved from Boeing’s first and second crewed flights, respectively, to Boeing’s competitor — SpaceX. Mann and Cassada will be on the SpaceX Crew-5 mission that could launch in the fall of 2022.
