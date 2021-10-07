NASA Expresses Confidence in Boeing’s Starliner as it Reassigns Crews to SpaceX

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has issued another in a series of reports reassessing what restrictions are needed to preserve the chance of unambiguously determining if indigenous life exists or existed on Mars. As more countries and companies want to explore the planet, and knowledge grows about the most likely places to look for life on Mars, scientists are being asked if planetary protection guidelines can be relaxed. This report says yes, in some cases at least.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO