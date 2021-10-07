They reveal the identity of the murderer who inspired “Zodiac”, tape by Robert Downey Jr., three years after his death

Kim Kardashian honors her late father on the anniversary of his death. Kim Kardashian West paid tribute to her late dad, Robert Kardashian, with a moving post on Sept. 30, the anniversary of his death. Sharing throwback pics to her Instagram Stories, Kim admitted that the same date "18 years ago was the worst day of my life," then added, "But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy." Robert, who lost his battle with cancer at age 59 on Sept. 30, 2003, was best known outside his famous family for serving as the defense attorney for his longtime friend, O.J. Simpson, during his murder trial. Kim, an aspiring attorney herself, has said her dad helped spark her interest in law — she also told Van Jones during an interview back in 2020 that Robert "would have loved" to see her pursue law, as he had before her.

