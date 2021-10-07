CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
They reveal the identity of the murderer who inspired “Zodiac”, tape by Robert Downey Jr., three years after his death

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thriller “Zodiac“, a serial killer film based on real events and starring Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Jake gyllenhaal, returned to the fore this Wednesday due to disturbing news. The famous American police case of the 1960s could finally have come to an end when the identity of the criminal who ravaged the San Francisco area was allegedly discovered.

