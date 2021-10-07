Riverdale: Major Cast Member Exits After Season 5 Finale

One of Riverdale's most familiar faces is officially leaving the series. Shortly after the airing of the show's Season 5 finale, it was confirmed that Mark Consuelos will be departing his series regular role as Hiram Lodge. Consuelos has been portraying Lodge — the father of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and frequent villain to Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and the larger town — since Season 2, and also appeared on the show's short-lived sister series, Katy Keene.