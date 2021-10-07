Battlefield 2042 Digital Standard Edition Now Includes Cross-Gen Upgrade

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 released nearly a year ago, but many players have not had the opportunity to upgrade from their current-gen consoles. This has caused headaches for some players, as well as some publishers. Gamers interested in picking up Battlefield 2042 next month will be happy to know that EA has upgraded the standard digital edition of the game to include the Cross-Gen bundle, allowing players to transfer all progress when they get a chance to upgrade from their current console. This perk will not come at any extra cost to players, but it will only be available for the digital versions of the game.