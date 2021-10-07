CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Digital Standard Edition Now Includes Cross-Gen Upgrade

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 released nearly a year ago, but many players have not had the opportunity to upgrade from their current-gen consoles. This has caused headaches for some players, as well as some publishers. Gamers interested in picking up Battlefield 2042 next month will be happy to know that EA has upgraded the standard digital edition of the game to include the Cross-Gen bundle, allowing players to transfer all progress when they get a chance to upgrade from their current console. This perk will not come at any extra cost to players, but it will only be available for the digital versions of the game.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintel.com

Will the Battlefield 2042 Beta Have Crossplay & Cross-Platform Parties?

DICE has finally revealed all the details you need to know about the crossplay and cross-platform parties in the Battlefield 2042 Beta!. It’s been a long time coming, but the Battlefield 2042 Beta is finally arriving next week. It’ll be the first time that many gamers get to try the new Battlefield game, and the expectations are high.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

G-Darius HD now available digitally, physical editions releasing next month

After 24 years, TAITO and ININ Games are remastering and porting G-Darius over to current generation consoles. Available digitally today, you can revisit (or experience for the first time) G-Darius as G-Darius HD. See it for yourself in action below. G-Darius HD features:. Branching stages and multiple paths through each...
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Nvidia adds four EA games including 'Battlefield 1 Revolution' to GeForce Now service

Nvidia Corp. said in a Thursday blog post that it was growing its partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. as the videogame company plans to bring more of its titles to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming product. EA is putting "Battlefield 1 Revolution," "Dragon Age: Inquisition," "Unravel Two," and "Mirror's Edge Catalyst" on GeForce Now, which lets players stream games. EA's "Apex Legends" is already part of the GeForce Now library. Nvidia shares are up 1.4% in Thursday trading, while EA shares are up 2.5%. Nvidia shares have gained 4% over the past three months as EA shares have dropped 1.6% and as the S&P 500 has risen 1.5%.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Digital Edition#Battlefield 2042#Ea Dice Team#Ultimate#Digital Standard
sirusgaming.com

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Progress Confirmed, New Details on Cross-Gen

EA has just announced that Battlefield 2042 is now completely on dual entitlement for all digital editions of the game, which means that when you buy the standard digital edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S you will be able to access the game for the previous generations of said platform at no additional cost.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Battlefield 2042 Now Supports Dual Entitlement Digitally on PS5, PS4

Buying the bog-standard digital version of Battlefield 2042 on either the PlayStation 5 or PS4 will entitle you to its cross-gen counterpart, meaning effectively you’ll be getting a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade without needing to splash out on one of the more expensive tiers. Previously, you had to purchase either the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game to be eligible for Dual Entitlement.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS5 Standard vs PS5 Digital Edition: What's the Difference?

There are two PlayStation 5 models: PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. However, you may be wondering what are the differences between the PS5 Digital Edition vs PS5. Fortunately, as part of our PS5 guide, we're going to explain how the two consoles stack up, and what sets them apart from each other. Remember, you can find out more information about PS5 stock through the link, which should prove handy once you've made up your mind about which model to buy. For more hardware comparisons, check out the following: PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Full Tech Specs Comparison and PS5 vs PS4: Full Tech Specs Comparison.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
pushsquare.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Now Available to Pre-Load on PS5, PS4

Squad up, soldiers, it's Battlefield 2042 time. Well, sort of. The upcoming multiplayer shooter releases on 19th November, but before that, there's the small matter of the open beta test. Playable on both PlayStation 5 and PS4, the beta is now available for download. Simply search Battlefield 2042 on PS...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Battlefield 2042 offers free last- to current-gen upgrade

Battlefield 2042 will offer up a free last- to current-gen upgrade without the need to fork out extra cash for a more expensive edition of the game, EA today announced. Previously, players would need to buy the Gold Edition for the upgrade, which will now be offered with all versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Discovery Totally Breaks the Game

An Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim player has revealed an exploit that totally breaks the game for those patient enough to endure the grind involved. Taking to the game's popular Reddit page, one player pointed out that some fans recently discovered that you can use Hadvar to quickly grind sneak experience. And you can, and this has been a well-known thing since the release of the game. The Reddit poster took this to the extreme though, sneaking and attacking Hadvar so much that they reached level 241 without ever leaving the tutorial dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

The Battlefield 2042 Beta is Now Live in Early Access

The hotly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 Beta is here, and while it’s not yet open to the general public, some gamers have now been able to play the upcoming game for the first time! This is because today and tomorrow, the 6th and 7th of September, the Battlefield 2042 Beta is only available to those with Early Access.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Saved Millions of Gamers Lots of Money

Millions of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC just saved a lot of money. One of the best things Microsoft does with Xbox Game Pass -- one of the big reasons so many are so evangelical about the service -- is when it adds games the day they release. The service's latest game, which is also one of its biggest games this year, is the latest example of this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

FIFA 22 Review: A Gorgeous Next-Gen Upgrade

The FIFA franchise moves fully into the realm of next-gen console gaming with FIFA 22. Yes, last year's edition ended up getting a release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the game came out before the consoles and the only real difference was a slight upgrade in graphics and gameplay. FIFA 22 feels like it was made for next-gen consoles and it certainly shows. While there are still some small AI hiccups and frustrating microtransactions leftover from previous years, FIFA 22 is a smoother and better-looking experience than ever before, setting a new visual standard for sports games.
FIFA
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

The Best Nintendo Switch Games We’re Playing Right Now

The Nintendo Switch has become a runaway success since its launch in March of 2017, outselling its predecessor the Wii U less than a year and a half later. The console’s hook is that it’s a hybrid handheld and home game system. The Switch itself is a tablet with a 6.2-inch 720p touch screen and a pair of detachable controllers called “Joy-Con” on either side. The console can be connected to a TV by setting it on a “dock,” which acts as a bridge between the Switch and your display. What Are the Best Nintendo Switch Games? There are many factors to think...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Cross Bomb upgrade in Metroid Dread

Cross Bombs are a new upgrade in Metroid Dread. This upgrade functions similar to a Bomberman bomb, creating a chain reaction both vertically and horizontally, destroying all bomb blocks in its cross-shaped path. This also can propel Samus many spaces forward, carrying her over blocks that break immediately. To obtain...
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Apple Appeals Epic Games Ruling

The Apple vs. Epic Games saga continues after the tech giant appealed a judge’s decision that allows developers to use in-app links allowing a company like Epic to circumvent App Store fees.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy