CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fuller Goldsmith, Former ‘Chopped Junior’ Winner, Dies at 17

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzXZ5_0cJX4wm400

Fuller Goldsmith , a young chef who competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef Junior” and Food Network’s “ Chopped Junior ,” has died following a long battle with cancer. He was 17.

The news was first confirmed by “Top Chef Junior” production company Magical Elves on its Instagram on Wednesday.

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” Magical Elves wrote on Instagram. “He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special.”

Goldsmith was diagnosed with acute lymphoplastic leukemia at the age of 3. He grew up in Alabama and was a four-time cancer survivor.

At the age of 14, Goldsmith appeared as a contestant on “Chopped Junior,” eventually going on to win first place in the competition. Goldsmith donated his $10,000 in winnings to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

In February, Goldsmith shared on his Instagram that his leukemia had returned.

“I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it’s gone once and for all,” Goldsmith wrote. “Round 5- I’m ready to fight!”

“We all loved Fuller so much!” “Top Chef Junior” host Vanessa Lachey wrote in a comment on Magic Elves’ post. “We will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!”

Comments / 4

Related
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Touching Tribute To Fuller Goldsmith Has Fans Shedding Tears

Although public figures lead lives that are distant from our own, it is upon witnessing their highs and lows that a universal human connection becomes evident. Fans of the "Chopped Junior" and "Top Chef Junior" series are coming together to honor and cherish the memory of Fuller Goldsmith, who died of cancer at the age of 17. Goldsmith was a remarkable young chef who won "Chopped Junior" in 2017, wowing viewers across the country with his positive attitude and impressive kitchen skills (via E Online).
INDIO, CA
Syracuse.com

Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces life in prison; ‘Chopped Junior’ winner dies at 17; more: Buzz

Rolling Stone reports Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison for his role in an armed robbery in Florida. The “Back in Blood” rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of shooting a man in the buttocks during a October 2020 hotel encounter that included a rented McLaren, drugs and high-end sneakers. When Williams fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery. In a separate incident, Williams, 21, is also accused of pulling a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle. A trial for a four-count federal indictment is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
CELEBRITIES
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa native, Food Network teen chef dies of cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old chef from Tuscaloosa who made headlines back in 2017 when he won the Food Network show Chopped Junior, has died after a lifelong battle with cancer. Fuller Goldsmith was 4-years-old when he was first diagnosed with cancer and in the course of beating it,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CBS News

Teen chef who appeared on "Chopped Junior" dies at 17

A teen chef who won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" has died at the age of 17. Fuller Goldsmith died on Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia. Saturday would be his 18th birthday, WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, reports. Goldsmith appeared on "Chopped Junior," a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
country1037fm.com

Chopped Junior Champion Passes Away At Age 17

I was unfamiliar with the name “Magical Elves” in terms of the entertainment industry until this morning. I wish I still was. This is the production company that works in conjunction with The Food Network to produce shows like “Chopped Junior.” On of the past champions on that show was a cancer-battling boy from Alabama, Fuller Goldsmith. On their Instagram page yesterday, Magical Elves informed the world that Fuller had lost his fight to that awful disease at the age of 17.
ENTERTAINMENT
Marconews.com

Granville Adams, star of prison drama 'Oz,' dies after cancer battle: 'Goodnight, sweet prince'

Actor Granville Adams, best known for his role as Zahir Arif in HBO's prison drama "Oz," has died after a prolonged battle against cancer. Tom Fontana, "Oz" showrunner and executive producer, confirmed the news of Adams' death and paid respects to the actor on Instagram Sunday. "Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," Fontana wrote beneath a photo of Adams.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
hiphollywood.com

Exclusive: Kelly Price And Boyfriend Are Actually Married

More details are emerging about the mysterious disappearance of Kelly Price. On Friday news broke that Price was registered as a missing person in Georgia, and had last spoken with her family in early August while she was in the hospital battling COVID-19. Kelly was listed as a missing person...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Offset Helps Pay For 'Friday' Star Anthony Johnson's Funeral

Anthony Johnson's family is no longer burdened with funeral costs ... thanks to the generosity of celebs like Offset. The late actor's widow, Lexis Jones Mason, tells TMZ ... Anthony's funeral has now been paid for, with nearly $70,000 in donations pouring in from famous folks and thousands of random donors.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Disappointed Former ‘AGT’ Contestant Nightbirde Says She’s ‘Rebelliously Hoping For Better Days Ahead’ As She Reflects On Missing The Show Due to Advanced Cancer Battle

Former America’s Got Talent frontrunner Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, is feeling disappointed she couldn’t continue to compete on the show as her health declined. In her recent Instagram post, she shared a picture of star-shaped balloons floating over the ocean saying she was wishing on every one. She’s been battling...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chopped Junior#Leukemia#Cooking#Magic Elves
The Guardian

Bridgerton Emmy winner Marc Pilcher dies of Covid at 53

Marc Pilcher, the Emmy-winning hair stylist and makeup designer known for his work on Bridgerton, has died of Covid at the age of 53. News of Pilcher’s death comes just weeks after he won a Creative Emmy for his work on the Netflix hit. He was double-vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, as confirmed to Variety by his agency, Curtis Brown.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Pierce Brosnan, 68, Celebrates Love For His Wife– Years After Tragic Loss– The Remarkable Progress In Ovarian Cancer

Pierce Brosnan celebrates the 58th birthday of his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, in an Instagram post. The actor lost his first wife and his adopted daughter to ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer known as “the cancer that whispers” because its symptoms are subtle, making it hard to detect the disease early, but much has changed about the treatment of the disease since the death of Brosnan’s first wife in 1991.
CANCER
Hello Magazine

GMA’s Robin Roberts reveals extreme weight loss that had doctors concerned

Robin Roberts is a two-time cancer survivor. The Good Morning America host has spoken out about her battle plenty of times, and used her platform as a celebrity to support others in the same position as much as she can. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, for which she endured six weeks of radiation therapy, surgery and chemotherapy.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Michael K. Williams Official Cause of Death Revealed

Esteemed actor Michael K. Williams suddenly passed away at 54 on Sept. 6, causing an outpouring of grief in Hollywood. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News on Friday that Williams' cause of death was an accidental drug overdose due to acute Intoxication from the "combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine."
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Johnny Ruffo shares health update amidst ongoing brain cancer battle

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has shared an update on his health almost a year after he revealed he was battling brain cancer for the second time. The 33 year old, who is a former Home & Away actor, took to Instagram to share that he’s “not giving up the fight”. He posted a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend Tahnee Sims and captioned the picture, “Just thought i’d jump on and give an update…
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy