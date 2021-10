CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was hurt in a crash after a driver ran a red light in southeast Charlotte Monday morning, authorities said. CMPD said the crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive around 7:30 a.m. CMPD said the 28-year-old suspect ran a red light and crashed into the officer's cruiser, causing it to flip over. The driver of the other vehicle then hopped out and ran from the scene.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO