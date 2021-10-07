CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers vs Broncos: Week 5 NFL preview

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqYGR_0cJX4if800

Steelers vs Broncos preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers were expected by many to be mediocre this season, but after opening 2021 with an upset of Buffalo it looked like those predictions were off.

Then came the next three games, and the once proud franchise is looking at one of its toughest years in decades.

Pittsburgh (1-3) has managed just one win or fewer after four games three times in the past nine seasons but always rebounded to finish even or better by the end. But with an aging quarterback and struggling offense, this might be the team’s first losing season since going 6-10 in 2003.

The Steelers have a chance to stop the losing streak when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaNek_0cJX4if800 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys soar into Week 5

Steelers vs Broncos: Pittsburgh dealing with injuries and in uncharted waters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34z8t4_0cJX4if800
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 ( MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Pittsburgh has been dealing with several injuries, including a groin injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt that has kept him sidelined for the loss against Cincinnati on Sept. 26. After the most recent loss, 27-17 at Green Bay, guard Kevin Dotson (hip flexor) and cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) could miss the game against Denver.

Add to that list wide receiver Chase Claypool, and the Steelers are a hurting group. Still, coach Mike Tomlin isn’t about to make drastic changes like benching quarterback Ben Roethlisberger despite his poor QB rating and Pittsburgh’s inconsistent passing game.

“It’s him some, it’s us collectively some,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “We’ve just got to keep working. Sometimes it can be attributed to the altering of plans late in the week because of player availability or guys not being available.”

Sutton, Dotson and Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip) didn’t practice Wednesday, nor did defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee). Claypool and fellow receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (ribs) limited.

The Broncos (3-1) returned to reality in their 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Denver beat up on bad teams to start the season and the Ravens were its first real test. Things might have gone differently if quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had not been knocked out of the second half of that game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159isK_0cJX4if800
Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Steelers vs Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater questionable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXedf_0cJX4if800
Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Justin Madubuike (92) and defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) tackle Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater was sidelined after taking a hit to the helmet and entered the concussion protocol. He didn’t practice but was lifting and attending meetings. Asked Wednesday if Bridgewater might play against the Steelers coach Vic Fangio said, “Yeah, it’s possible.”

Just as big of a concern is the loss of rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He also left Sunday’s game with a chest injury, as did receiver Diontae Spencer, who was injured on the play before Bridgewater was hurt. Fangio said Surtain and Spencer are day-to-day.

The Broncos sorely missed two offensive linemen — Graham Glasgow (knee) and Dalton Risner (ankle) — against Baltimore, which was a factor in the poor protection for Bridgewater and backup Drew Lock . The Ravens had five sacks , three in the second half against Lock.

Fangio said Risner was close to playing against Baltimore and is a candidate to return this week, as is Glasgow. Both were limited in practiced Wednesday. Running back Melvin Gordon III sat out practice with a lower leg injury but Fangio said he expects him to play Sunday.

Denver is trying to quickly bounce back from its first loss, and safety Justin Simmons stressed the team is ready for redemption.

“We have no choice. We have to respond to this game on Sunday,” he said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Boston Red Sox#American Football#Sentinel Usa
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss threatens to fight media personality in deleted tweet

Randy Moss was extremely emotional while sharing his thoughts on the Jon Gruden situation on Sunday, and the Hall of Famer drew a lot of praise for what he said. Jason Whitlock, however, is one member of the media who was not impressed. Whitlock was highly critical of Moss, and let’s just say Moss did not appreciate the feedback.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy