Portsmouth, VA

Second suspect wanted in connection to Portsmouth murder

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in the city Wednesday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Street at about 4:41 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Quashawn Clark suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a crashed vehicle. Clark was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers said the initial crime scene was located near the 2100 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Later in the day detectives charged and arrested 58-year-old Tony Hicks in connection to the homicide of Clark.

Then detectives said they are looking for 58-year-old Thomas Lee Austin. He is charged with Second Degree Murder for the death of Clark, Use of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, according to police.

