CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDNb7_0cJX4abK00

A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September.

The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8.

It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That is before some women even know they’re pregnant.

The decision is the first legal blow to the Texas law since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to take effect last month.

Abortion providers in Texas say the restrictions have backlogged clinics hundreds of miles away as women now leave state borders to seek care.

Texas officials were expected to seek a swift appeal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortions#Senate Bill#The U S Supreme Court
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy