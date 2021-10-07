Leader of ‘Atomwaffen’ hate group convicted of five federal felonies for conspiracy to threaten journalists and Anti-Defamation League employees

Seattle, Washington - The leader of a Neo-Nazi hate group ‘Atomwaffen’ was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle of five federal felonies for his conspiracy to send threatening posters to journalists and employees of the Anti-Defamation League. Kaleb Cole, 25, of Montgomery, Texas, was convicted of conspiracy, three counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of interfering with a federally protected activity. The jury deliberated about 90 minutes following the two-day trial. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour scheduled sentencing for January 11, 2022.