Memphis Police searching for missing 73-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch for 73-year-old Raymond Crumb Sr. Wednesday evening.

He was last seen in the area of East Norwood on Wednesday, Oct. 6th at 7:30 a.m. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

If seen, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at (901)-545-2677.

