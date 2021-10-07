CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police searching for missing 73-year-old

By WREG Web
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkHgD_0cJX3BTo00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch for 73-year-old Raymond Crumb Sr. Wednesday evening.

He was last seen in the area of East Norwood on Wednesday, Oct. 6th at 7:30 a.m. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

If seen, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at (901)-545-2677.

4-year-old left on school bus, wanders into woods

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman dead after Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place in Raleigh on Wednesday where a woman was found unresponsive, police say. According to Memphis police, officers responded to the shooting around noon at 3757 Socorro Drive. Police later confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the suspect at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AMBER Alert issued for East Tennessee baby

UPDATE: TBI has found Browen Conner in Catoosa County, GA. He is safe. Coti Conner is in police custody. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday issued an AMBER Alert for a two-week-old missing out of East Tennessee. Browen Conner is missing from Chattanooga and believed to be with his non-custodial mother, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Park Ave. shooting: Man dead, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. at 3634 Park Ave Wednesday. Police say one male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman has been detained. There is no further information at this time. This is a developing story.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three arrested in Southaven Party Works shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a Memphis man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting at a party supply store that killed one person over the weekend. Todario Clemmons, 24, is in the Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi, Deputy Chief Mark Little said. He will be charged with conspiracy to commit a crime – murder and capital murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man injured in Winchester shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they responded to a shooting at 1707 Winchester Wednesday evening. A man was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. There is no further information at this time. This is a developing story.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Triple shooting in Trumann, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trumann, Arkansas Police responded to a call about a man laying in the road near Highway 463 and Main Street early Thursday morning. Trumann Police said when they responded, they found three people: two men and one woman. All three of them had been shot. After investigating, Trumann Police said they were […]
TRUMANN, AR
WREG

Woman attacked in Frayser parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for four women they say tried to carjack a woman in a Frayser parking lot, then assaulted her when she refused to give up her keys. Video shows the incident, which happened Monday evening outside a shopping center at Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road. Police said the four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found shot in carjacked Infiniti

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Memphis. Police say they responded at 4 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting at the Century Arbors apartment complex off Macon Road near Whitten. They found a man with gunshot wounds inside an Infiniti that had been carjacked. The man was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Weather#City Watch
WREG

Man dead, woman shot in back in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that a woman flagged down a police officer around 3 p.m. Saturday after she and man were shot while driving on Boeingshire and Shelby Drive. Jalen Hill was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

7-year-old killed in Clarksdale shootings

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Two people including a 7-year-old boy were killed in separate shootings Monday across Clarksdale, Mississippi, police said. Police responded at 5 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of Grant Street. They said two victims later showed up at a Clarksdale hospital. One of those victims,...
CLARKSDALE, MS
WREG

Memphis postal shooting: What we know about victims, gunman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The names two Memphis postal employees killed in a workplace shooting Tuesday, and the co-worker accused of pulling the trigger, still have not been officially confirmed by authorities more than 24 hours later. The U.S. Postal service is not releasing any new details about the gunfire that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver arrested after downtown chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man drove his Dodge Challenger recklessly through downtown, then tried to dodge police. William Spears, 28, was arrested and charged last week with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and intentionally evading arrest. According to police, around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, an officer spotted Spears swerving in and out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Sea of blue for officer killed on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis police officers rode in a sea of blue procession Monday night to honor fallen officer Darrell Adams. The 34-year-old was killed earlier this month while investigating a crash on I-40 near North Watkins. Police say he was struck by an oncoming 18-wheeler.  “This is a very dangerous job,” Chief CJ […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Millbranch and I240 causes major congestion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG traffic experts have spotted a wreck on the westbound lanes of Interstate 240 and 55 near Millbranch. It appears to be due to a crash involving two tractor trailers. As of 6 am, the westbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to avoid being stuck in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed off Thomas Street in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Thomas Street and Royal Avenue early Tuesday morning, and MPD said they found one man inside an Audi, unresponsive. Police said that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and no suspect information was provided. Police are asking that if you know […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Relative saw problems before family killed in Marion

MARION, Ark. — We’re learning more about the tragic murder-suicide that left a family of three dead Tuesday morning in Marion, Arkansas. Charles Gilmer doesn’t want any family to have to go through what he’s going through right now. He says his niece Nakina Gilmer-Brown and her elementary school aged son Austin Brown were killed […]
MARION, AR
WREG

3 dead after postal worker opens fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead Tuesday, including the shooter, after a postal worker killed two other employees at a sorting facility in Memphis, FBI officials said. Memphis Police confirmed a shooting at 2801 Park Avenue, a postal facility at Park Avenue and Pendleton. Family members at the scene...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 dead in murder-suicide in Marion, Arkansas

MARION, Ark. — Three people were killed in a murder suicide Tuesday morning in Marion, Arkansas, police said. Marion officers were dispatched for a welfare check at Bayou Vista Drive around 9:30. Officers on the scene spoke to two juveniles about what was going on when they heard gunshots coming...
MARION, AR
WREG

Dangerous stunt driving captured on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Neighbors say some dangerous stunt driving at South Mendenhall and Knight Arnold lasted for nearly an hour Sunday night. In the video, you can see cars doing donuts in the street and blocking off traffic with no police in sight. Calvin Alexander III, who lives more than a block away from the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

1K+
Followers
515
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy