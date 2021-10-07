Pharrell Pulls His Festival Something in the Water from Virginia Beach, Citing “Toxic Energy”

Pharrell Williams has announced that his Something in the Water festival will not return to his home town of Virginia Beach in 2022, which he shared in a letter to city manager Patrick Duhaney published today (October 6). In the letter, Williams cited a “toxic energy” in local government, pointing to the March death of his 25-year-old cousin Donovon Lynch. A Virginia Beach police officer, whose body camera was not on, shot and killed Lynch under disputed circumstances.