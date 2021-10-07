CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Nightmare on Elm Street' is coming to the Fox Theater

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 7 days ago
1,2 Freddy's coming for you! Watch the classic slasher film ' A Nightmare on Elm Street' at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on October 15 and whatever you do, don't fall asleep...or you'll meet the terrifying Freddy.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on their website , by phone (661) 324-1369, or at their office Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM. Students and military can get buy one get one free on the night of the show.

The movie is Rated R and is capped at 999 attendees.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

